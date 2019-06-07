Lou Dobbs: ‘RINOs’ in the GOP Are ‘Selling Out the President’ on Immigration

Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs has been pissed off at Republicans in Congress this week who have indicated they’re not happy with President Donald Trump‘s planned tariffs on Mexico.

On Friday night, in an interview with Pastor Robert Jeffress, Dobbs again raised the issue:

“This business that’s going on in the Republican Party right now has got to distress you as it does so many of us. The RINO Republicans are selling out the President of the United States. They’re insisting on with the radical Dimms and the business lobby in this country aligning with the drug cartels whether it’s illegal immigration smuggling, whether it is drug smuggling, whether it is sex trafficking. It is that clear, that straightforward. They’re aligning with the most corrupt and violent crime organizations on the planet.”

Jeffress said what’s happening at the border is “pure unadulterated evil,” saying, “The RINOs need to step up and admit they don’t have the stomach for tough negotiations… If that’s the case, get out of the way and let this president, who does have a stomach for tough negotiations, do his bit.”

