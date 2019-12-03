Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs is not happy with Brian Kemp, Georgia’s Republican governor, over who he’s planning to appoint to the Senate seat, a move being seen as a snub of President Donald Trump.

He said tonight, “Brian Kemp, the governor who… was elected because President Trump stood with him and he won, he is now telling the president of the United States to go to hell. He’s apparently tomorrow going to tap Kelly Loeffler, a big donor and Mitt Romney ally, to take the U.S. seat being vacated by Johnny Isakson.”

Ed Rollins said it’s “unfortunate” but it’s his prerogative and he “won’t be pushed around by the president.”

Dobbs asked, “Is this in point of fact a man who was never a Trump supporter, who by the way is going to tear asunder the Republican Party in Georgia with these acts?”

Rollins noted, “The president will be up in a year and he will do very well in Georgia and everybody else will get back in line. But right now it’s his prerogative to do this.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]