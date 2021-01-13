Lou Dobbs teed off on House Republican leadership Wednesday after the chamber voted to officially impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

Only 10 Republicans joined the Democrats to impeach the president, including Liz Cheney — a member of House GOP leadership who has faced criticism from her colleagues as a result.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise both voted against impeachment, but McCarthy made a point of saying that the president “bears responsibility” for the violent attack on the Capitol.

Dobbs spoke with Jim Jordan after the impeachment vote and, after saying the Democrats are committed to Trump’s “destruction,” brought up Cheney and some calls from Republicans for her removal from leadership.

Jordan said, “Any member can vote their conscience and do what they think is the right vote, but I don’t think you can be conference chair and take the position she did.”

Dobbs was also stunned that McCarthy would say the president bears responsibility for the violent riots, asking, “What in the world is Congressman McCarthy thinking?”

Jordan said “we appreciate” that both McCarthy and Scalise voted against impeachment and said, “They have led our conference in a difficult time.”

“What I chose to focus on today is the good work the president’s done, this relentless attack he has faced from the swamp and the accomplishments he has made for our country doing what he said he would do,” he continued.

Dobbs closed the interview by again railing against the “RINOs who are in leadership in both the House and the Senate.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

