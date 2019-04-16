Lou Dobbs Suggests Ruling Out Arson as Cause of Notre Dame Fire Was a ‘Political Decision’

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs questioned if authorities ruling out arson as a cause of the Notre Dame cathedral fire yesterday made a “political decision” rather than an informed one.

“One thing authorities are ruling out, however, within just a matter of hours, arson,” Dobbs noted.

“That was a decision made within hours. It sounds like a different kind of decision,” he added later. “Perhaps a political decision rather than one based on careful investigation of the facts.”

To support questions about the politicization of the ruling out of arson, Dobbs cited a report from the International Business Times on a vandalism spike of French churches:

“Perhaps overlooked since yesterday is 875 Catholic churches in France were vandalized in 2018 — 875! In a single week last month, 12 churches were vandalized, including a fire deliberately set at a church also located in Paris. This is context, this is not speculation, this is the situation right now in France and the recent history of what has happened to Catholic churches throughout the nation. Ignored too often by some covering the tragedy, some who have ruled out ‘speculation’ about the cause of the Notre Dame fire as they speculate — taking it as gospel that arson was not the cause.”

Since the start of the fire, conspiracies about arson supposedly being the cause of the fire have spread all over. Two guests on Fox News yesterday were forced off the air after attempting to promote theories about a bad actor causing the fire.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com