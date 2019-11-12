Lou Dobbs spoke with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tonight and once again brought up his frustrations with the Republicans in Congress not doing enough to stand up for President Donald Trump.

Dobbs found it astounding that despite the president’s successes, they’re still hearing “RINOs… whine and wring their hands” and “annoyingly not step up, saying they are behind this president.”

He told McDaniel that it’s “exasperating” for people to watch Republicans in Washington not fully stand up for Trump as “the damn fools in Washington try to overthrow him.”

McDaniel touted how the base is behind Trump. Dobbs asked, “The base? Why the base? Why not the entire party?”

McDaniel said that “the whole country should be,” touting the House vote on the impeachment inquiry where no Republicans voted in favor of it.

Dobbs brought up the Senate and said, “There should be the same level of energy, same level of passion and commitment from every member of this party, in support of this president, who has done so much for this country and the American people, I mean, I don’t understand the little tea drinkers on the fringe who simply can’t bring them selling to absolutely acknowledge the reality that has been altered by this president, and the direction in which he is moving this country.”

At one point he said we’ll all see how the Republicans respond after the first day of impeachment hearings tomorrow, asking, “Are we going to hear a roar or are we going to hear another whine and whimper from the party broadly?”

“We’re going to hear a roar. We need to hear a roar,” McDaniel said. “We need to defend this president. He has gone out fought for the American people. He has galvanized our party in a way no other Republican president has.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

