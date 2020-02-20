Lou Dobbs Unleashes Tirade Against Roger Stone’s Prosecutors: They Think They’re ‘Serving in the Soviet Union’

Following the 40 month sentence given to Roger Stone Thursday morning, Lou Dobbs went off on the Department of Justice prosecutors who brought the case — accusing them of thinking they would be “serving in the Soviet Union.”

During an interview with Robert Ray — a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team — Dobbs buried the prosecutors in the case, and called out the fact that two of them previously worked on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. (Dobbs erroneously claimed three of the Stone prosecutors worked for Mueller.)

“[They] apparently got their training and thought they would be serving in the Soviet Union rather than the United States,” Dobbs fumed. “We still have a Constitution in this country, and it should be honored for everyone irrespective of their party! And you know that!”

Ray concurred.

“They stood on their high horse,” Ray said.

“And lied through their teeth,” Dobbs interjected.

“And they forgot who it is they work for,” Ray shot back.

“They work for the President of the United States,” Dobbs said. “Just like William Barr.”

“Thank you,” Ray added — in full agreement.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

