Lou Dobbs: Would Be ‘Utterly Irrational’ for Trump to Brief Dems on Strike When They’re Trying to ‘Overthrow His Presidency’

A number of top Democrats have been critical of the Trump administration after not being briefed ahead of the strike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Tonight on Fox Business, Lou Dobbs spoke with White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham about the successful strike before bringing up the “completely unhinged” reactions from Democrats.

“To hear the Democrats, at least many of them, tell it, this was an imposition on a stable world order in the Middle East that only President Trump seems to be able to affect,” Dobbs said. “I mean, it’s outrageous what I’ve heard today… from the Democratic leadership.”

Grisham said, “The Democrats should be happy, along with the rest of this country, that American lives were saved, and instead they were complaining that they weren’t notified. You know, time is of the essence when things like this are going down, and the president does have constitutional authority to protect Americans when they are in danger.”

At one point Dobbs said they shouldn’t have been briefed anyway:

“I think a good case could be built it would be utterly irrational of the Trump administration to brief the very people who are trying to unseat him, remove him from power, to overthrow his presidency, and to have done everything in their power to do so. I mean, I just can’t understand why a neutral voice in this, say in the national media, isn’t saying, ‘What are the Democrats talking about?’ And why would they expect anything other than to be found untrustworthy by the president of the United States?”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

