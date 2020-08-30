Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Victoria Huber, the owner of a bridal store in Lake Charles, appeared on Fox News Sunday afternoon pleading for greater help in her community that’s been devastated by Hurricane Laura.

Huber spoke with anchor Arthel Neville and said, “To come back to this was just the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever seen. But our community is in dire need right now. It’s not just our stores. It’s our friends, it’s our families that have nothing.”

She talked about how the hurricane seriously damaged her store, Vows by Victoria, and said what she’s witnessed is “the worst disaster that I think Louisiana has ever seen.”

“We have no water, we have no electricity, there’s no N95 masks for people to get into their homes to try to save anything that’s left,” Huber continued. “People are scared to evacuate because of corona, they don’t have money because of corona, they don’t have the funds to be able to get out of here. We found out that our employees — some of our employees are sleeping in vehicles. I had an elderly woman that worked for us threaten to sleep in a tent last night. It is really, really bad here.”

She got emotional during the interview talking about how a number of people in her community still need help from FEMA, and — when asked what she would tell the president — said, “I want help for my community. I don’t want people turned away. I want people here helping these people get out of this area.”

