‘Love You, Babe’: Senate Candidate Gives Hubby Shoutout After Laura Ingraham Introduces Her as ‘Single Mother’

An inaccurate introduction by Laura Ingraham prompted a Fox News guest to say hello to her husband before making her case to become the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania.

Kathy Barnette has unexpectedly vaulted into contention with Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Oz.

However, former Trump aide Steve Bannon has praised Barnette as “pure MAGA – in fact, Kathy Barnette may be ultra-MAGA.”

Ingraham teed up her interview by noting Barnette is polling in second place, with just four points separating the three candidates.

“There’s now a third candidate who’s seen a late surge,” the host stated. “Veteran and single mother Kathy Barnette. Politico is describing her as an ‘ultra-MAGA’ longshot, but that doesn’t apply any longer.”

Ingraham welcomed her guest.

“Let me offer just one point of correction,” Barnette began. “My husband is watching right now. I am not a single mother. We’ve been married for over 20 years. So, I love you, babe.”

The host smiled and said, “Ok.”

According to Barnette’s campaign website, she has a husband and two children.

Barnette stated she has run a much better campaign than her opponents.

Later in the interview she dinged Oz.

“Mehmet Oz is having an identity crisis,” Barnette said. “I mean, we don’t know he’s Pennsylvanian or from New Jersey. We don’t know if he’s Turkey first, or America first. And we certainly don’t know if he’s truly a liberal as he has portrayed himself to be during his public career or if he’s now a MAGA conservative.”

Oz has come under fire from opponents over his past liberal positions on issues such as gun control, abortion, and climate change. He has also faced questions about when he actually moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey. Some of the more questionable attacks center on his U.S.-Turkey dual citizenship.

Later in the interview, Ingraham aimed to clean this up by clarifying “We were referring to your single mother earlier, by the way,” which is strange given that she literally introduced Kathy Barnette as “veteran and single mother.”

Watch above via Fox News.

