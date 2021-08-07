Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Accuses Tucker Carlson of ‘Hating the United States’

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified about Donald Trump‘s role in the Ukraine scandal, told CNN Saturday that Fox News host Tucker Carlson “is hating the United States.”

Vindman, who joined CNN’s Jim Acosta to discuss his new book about his role in bringing about Trump’s first impeachment, said he wanted to shine light on “public servants pushing back on corruption” and “doing the right thing.”

Vindman specifically referenced Capitol police officers who have come under fire over the Jan. 6 insurrection as people who have been attacked for doing the right thing. He added that feels “a kinship, a common shared experience” with the officers.

Vindman then described a conversation he had with a Navy SEAL who helped report on Eddie Gallagher, the SEAL who was accused of stabbing a 17-year-old ISIS prisoner and then taking photos with the corpse.

“I jokingly said we’re all part of a club,” he said. “He said a club that needs a larger inseam because we don’t take anything and we’ll push back when a challenge threatens our values.”

“It’s interesting to hear folks like Tucker Carlson demonize and hate the United States because that’s what he’s doing,” Vindman continued. “He’s hating the United States. I would just ask the American public to take a look around, walk your streets, does it look anything like the world that Tucker Carlson portrays or that Donald Trump portrays?”

Vindman then slighted cable networks Newsmax and Fox News for “declaring this country is falling apart.”

“Walk your streets. It’s not like that,” he said. “We have problems and challenges we can overcome together but we are still the best country in the world and we do that together.”

