MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow pulled off a feat that has proven elusive in recent months: she beat Fox News rival Sean Hannity in the all-important demo ratings on Tuesday night.

Indeed, the news cycle favored the liberal host, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the formal launch of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump over his pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

Maddow scored a whopping 697,000 in the demo and 3.32 million in total viewers. Hannity trailed in the demo with 636,000, but bested Maddow in total viewers with 3.86 million overall.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo placed third with 493,000 in the demo and 1.42 million in total viewers.

MSNBC also had a win at 4 p.m. Deadline: White House, hosted by Nicolle Wallace, was the most watched show at the hour, ahead of Pelosi’s press conference announcing the inquiry. She bagged 2.03 million viewers and 280,000 in the demo, leading Fox News and CNN in total viewers. Fox’s Neil Cavuto won in the demo.

Fox News had reason to celebrate, though, as usual. Tucker Carlson beat Maddow in total viewers, with 3.41 million. The network won primetime, with 3.5 million viewers and 620,000 in the 25-54 demographic. For Pelosi’s brief 15 minute announcement, Fox News was the most watched network, drawing 3.3 million viewers and 551,000 in the demo.

Fox’s special coverage anchored by Bret Baier was also the most watched event on all three networks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com