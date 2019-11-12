MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow came first in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 ratings demographic on Monday night, besting Sean Hannity — but the Fox News host beat out his MSNBC rival in total viewers.

Maddow posted 453,000 viewers in the demo to Hannity’s 446,000. In total viewers, she notched 2.8 million viewers while he took the top spot in cable news with 2.96 million. Tucker Carlson came third in the demo, though he also beat Maddow in total viewers (422,000 and 2.85 million, respectively.)

Over on CNN, the network’s town hall with Vice President and 2020 candidate Joe Biden, hosted by Erin Burnett, posted middling numbers, with 296,000 in the demo and 1.15 million overall viewers. That was a bump from Anderson Cooper’s lead in show, which notched 280,000 in the demo and 996,000 overall viewers.

Fox News once again handily won the primetime race. The network posted an average of 392,000 viewers in the demo and 2.67 million in total viewers. MSNBC placed second with 345,000 in the demo and 2.16 overall, while CNN, despite its big Biden event, placed its usual third with 268,000 in the demo and 1.02 million in total.

