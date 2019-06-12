MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said Democrats need to stop overthinking the impact of impeachment and start the process against President Donald Trump if they really think the grounds for it are there.

In a Tuesday interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night, Maddow said Democrats are “outthinking themselves” on impeachment in the same way they’re trying to find “electable” candidates to beat Trump in the 2020 election. She continued to explain that you “can’t really game out what the political impact of impeachment is going to be, that’s not the kind of process impeachment is.”

“If a president commits high crimes and misdemeanors, the way the Congress is supposed to hold him accountable is by opening an impeachment inquiry, doing an investigation and then voting on whether or not they think that it rises to that level. Whether or not that hurts the president, helps the president, hurts the Democrats, helps the Democrats, A, is unknowable and, B, should be beside the point. And If you are doing it for the right reasons I think you are more likely to persuade the country that you’ve done it for the right reasons rather than you having tried to think everybody around the corner in tems of how this is supposed to work out.”

Maddow concluded by saying Democrats have to nominate who they truly believe is the best candidate and impeach if it fits “the constitutional imperative, who cares who its good for?” She and Meyers also agreed that Trump is going to act like he’s impeached whether it actually happens or not, so Democrats ought to carry on regardless and “do what you think is right.”

Watch above, via NBC.

