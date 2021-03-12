MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, while highlighting the tensions between former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC), mocked the RNC caving to Trump as he continues trashing their fundraising apparatus.

“‘Thank you, sir, may we have another?’ That’s how they responded to his threat. He threatens them, they tried pushing back, he pushed them harder, and they said, ‘Oh, do you want some money? Oh, you’re mad? You’re lashing out at us? Okay, can we pay you? Will that make it better? Thank you, sir, may we have another?'” Maddow began.

The MSNBC host then poked fun at the RNC for continuing to praise Trump and downplay the rift, despite the former president sending the RNC a cease and desist letter seeking the RNC to stop using his name or likeness.

“Thank you, sir, may we have another?” Maddow stated jokingly. “I mean, this is some masochistic stuff right here. It’s almost like, do you guys have a safe word you might want to employ at some point? At some point, we are going to hear the Republican Party in the corner going ‘avocado!’ I mean, what does he have to do to get you to not give him of what he wants? To stop praising him, not actually giving him more of your money?

“What does he have to do? The meaner he gets, the bigger the swings, and more insulting he gets toward you, the more you praise him and thank him,” she said. “There’s a name for this.”

“But it’s an incredible time,” Maddow added.

