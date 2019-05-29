Maddow: Pelosi Would ‘Rather Stick a Fork in Her Eye’ Than Impeach, But Mueller Presser Leaves Dems No Choice

Whatever political reasons Democrats might have for not wanting to pursue impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, Rachel Maddow believes that they are no longer compelling enough.

In her opening monologue Wednesday night, the MSNBC host said that Robert Mueller’s news conference earlier in the day gave Democrats little choice on impeachment — despite reluctance from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others in the party.

“The consequence of hearing from him today for the first time is, I think what is now the widely-held expectation that the Democratic-controlled Congress will have no choice but to open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump,” Maddow said. “Not because they want to. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been blunt, and consistent, and insistent in making clear that she would frankly rather stick a fork in her eye.

“But now we know that what Congress didn’t fully appreciate… was that the regulations under which Mueller was appointed meant that if this investigation turned up serious evidence of serious misconduct — if it turned up evidence of potentially criminal behavior by the president — the only and inevitable outcome of that determination by the special counsel would be that Congress themselves would have to do something about it.”

In Maddow’s view, Congress now having to act is an unintended consequence of the Mueller probe.

“I am quite sure that nobody in Congress would have been nearly as excited about Robert Mueller taking on this job, and about a special counsel being appointed at all, had they realized from the outset that that’s what would happen at the end of Mueller’s investigation,” Maddow said.

She added, “Congress, it is on you guys.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

