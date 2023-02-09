‘Made Fools of Themselves Again’: Joe Scarborough Ridicules House Republicans’ Twitter Censorship Hearings

Joe Scarborough ridiculed Republicans — arguing the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on conservative censorship on Twitter failed to amount to much.

Morning Joe kicked off Thursday by discussing how Republicans used that proceeding to go after former Twitter employees for the platform’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop as part of their supposed bias against conservatives. Of course, Democrats were able to counter this by pointing to the Trump administration’s attempts to have tweets censored, plus the site’s decision not to enforce their own rules against former President Donald Trump.

“It’s just so shocking, isn’t it?” Scarborough asked sarcastically. “It’s actually the opposite of what the Republicans said was happening.”

Scarborough invoked the action comedy movie The Other Guys — referencing a famous scene when Will Ferrell remarked “that didn’t really turn out the way you expected, did it?”

“Neither did this hearing!” Scarborough exclaimed. “Republicans made fools of themselves again. They tried to — it’s just like the FBI. The FBI, the New York office’s leaks against Hillary Clinton for two years, and James Comey’s letter elected Donald Trump, and they’re trying to say the FBI was going after Donald Trump!? They keep doing these things that never turn out the way they expect.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com