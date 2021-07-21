Madison Cawthorn Calls Biden ‘Mentally Unstable’ and Accuses Jill Biden of ‘Being So Cruel to Her Husband’

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) said on Newsmax that President Joe Biden is “mentally unstable” and is not really in charge of running the country.

Host Chris Salcedo said that Biden “has lost control of the pandemic,” and cited border crossings by unvaccinated migrants. He asked Cawthorn, “Shouldn’t the Republican Party hold Biden accountable for putting America in reverse when it comes to the China virus?”

The freshman congressman responded by saying First Lady Jill Biden should be criticized for allowing her husband to be in this position because there is a “degradation of his mind”:

You know, I would love to have a congressional inquiry to understand exactly what Joe Biden’s reasoning is, but unfortunately I don’t think he could find his way to Congress. I’m talking from a very objective standpoint here. I think we should indict Jill Biden – I’m not saying indict in terms of criminal – but I’m saying that we should call her out for being so cruel to her husband. The man is clearly mentally unstable. He’s having some form of degradation of his mind.

He added, “Right now, his mind simply cannot handle it.”

He then stated flatly that Biden is not running the country.

“You know as much as I’d love to question Joe Biden,” he said. “I really want to question whoever is really calling the shots right now, because I don’t think Congress or the American people truly know who’s behind the scenes pulling the strings of Joe Biden.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com