New York Times’ Maggie Haberman argued that President Donald Trump turned his own health into a news story over the weekend, and gave reporters “legitimate” ground to raise questions about it.

Haberman joined CNN’s New Day to talk about Trump’s awkward physical conduct as he gave a commencement address before the West Point military academy on Saturday.

While CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta was reluctant to use video of Trump’s ambling descent down a ramp to diagnose him with anything, he noted that “we don’t know a lot about his health overall,” and he reminded viewers there are outstanding questions about why Trump went to Walter Reed Army Medical Center last year.

When Haberman was asked for her thoughts about the president’s concerns and why he lashed out at the media, she explained that Trump’s anger actually created more of a story about his wellbeing.

“This is never coverage the president wants, of anything related to his health. As you know, he invited it by responding to the videos,” Haberman said. “As I said, he invited it by tweeting about it. We don’t know what the issue is. We don’t know from just looking at this video. We know the president has had issues with stairs before, but as Sanjay also says, there are a lot of questions around the president’s physical fitness.”

Haberman concluded that just as it is “perfectly legitimate” for Team Trump to question Joe Biden’s health, “it’s also legitimate to ask about this president’s.”

The Times scribe published a story Sunday night that reported Trump’s appearance raised questions about his health, offering a fact check of the president’s claim that the ramp he struggled to descend was “slippery.”

“There was no evidence that the ramp was slippery, and the skies were clear during the ceremony,” Haberman reported.

