The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman said the newly revealed texts from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) represent a new level of the “undemocratic” ideas that were being floated around in the aftermath of Jan. 6.

Haberman joined New Day on Tuesday to discuss CNN’s new reporting former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his text exchanges with allies to former President Donald Trump. One of the most interesting messages was when Greene texted Meadows just three days before Joe Biden’s inauguration and called for Trump to declare “Marshall law” [sic] to stop the incoming president.

In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law. I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!

New Day co-host John Berman noted not only the timing of Greene’s suggestion, but also that Greene just swore under oath that she couldn’t remember urging Trump toward martial law.

“It becomes clearer why she was equivocating on that point when you see that text,” Haberman said. “That is fundamentally different in everything we had heard. As undemocratic as a lot of what was taking place was up January 6, that is a different order of magnitude.”

Greene was among several Trump allies who proposed the former president institute martial law after his 2020 election defeat. Haberman explained that Greene’s call to delay Biden’s inauguration was “fundamentally different” from ideas that were being considered before.

Watch above, via CNN.

