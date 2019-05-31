Maggie Haberman: Trump Was Unsettled by Mueller on TV Because He Hasn’t Read the Report

Was President Donald Trump particularly vexed as he addressed a press gaggle assembled on the White House lawn on his way to address the Air Force Academy graduation? CNN’s New Day host Alisyn Camerota believes so — as do many other reasonable people — and the reasons for the presidential pique was asked of NY Times reporter Maggie Haberman Friday morning.

Putting it in the context of the Wednesday morning televised press conference held by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Camerota noted “Mueller didn’t say anything that dramatic that wasn’t in the report. But somehow, it seemed to have angered the president.”

Haberman responded by rhetorically asking “Do you think the president has read the report? Because I do not.” She then added that the most likely reason for Trump’s apparent frustration was Mueller’s appearance on the TeeVee.

“When he hears Mueller say that on TV, again, him interpreting everything through the screen that is in front of him, I think that that had much more resonance than almost anything else that has happened, in part because Bill Barr delivered a letter and then went on television himself”

So in Haberman’s very reasonable and well-informed esteem, Trump hasn’t read the Mueller Report but was frustrated because he didn’t like seeing Mueller on his shows.

Watch above

