New York Times’ Maggie Haberman noted Donald Trump’s big asset in his ugly rhetorical battle with Nancy Pelosi: he isn’t bogged down by shame or public criticism no matter how severe.

Haberman joined CNN Friday to talk about how the president took his war with the house speaker to the next level by circulating a doctored video in order to claim that Pelosi is drunk and/or mentally incompetent. As they noted how Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani pushed the same video, Alisyn Camerota said it harkens back to Trumpworld antics during the 2016 election, and it shows that 2020 will require voters to do a lot of checking to make sure they aren’t being fed bogus information.

“It’s interesting that as the president talks about fake news as much as he does, he is then tweeting out content like that,” Haberman replied. “The president’s biggest asset is that he’s not going to be shamed over things like this. So as much as people are criticizing him for it, he doesn’t care. If you have one party that does worry about that stuff and another that doesn’t, I can tell you which one’s going to succeed. It’s the one that doesn’t mind playing by a different set of rules.”

Watch above, via CNN.

