Bill Maher told his panel Friday night he wishes Joe Biden would stop saying “stupid things” and to “pretend he was born in 2009,” but he’s concerned about the infighting going on over Biden’s comments about working with segregationist senators.

Dan Savage said one of Biden’s big problems is that “he seems to have forgotten how utterly obstructionist” Republicans were under Obama, while Thom Hartmann noted Biden’s remarks weren’t even about Republicans but about fellow Democrats.

Liz Mair said this is partly becoming an issue because Cory Booker––who called on Biden to apologize––is not doing well in the polls.

Maher said it’s weird to be focusing on Biden’s remarks when there were Proud Boys outside Trump’s rally this week. “We’re trying to win an election here!” he exclaimed, saying liberals should be “keeping our eye on the ball.”

At one point Maher read Booker’s statement in which the senator said Biden’s words are dredging up pain for many Americans.

“Are they?” Maher asked. “Are they really dredging up pain for many Americans?”

