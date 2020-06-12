Bill Maher went off on Republican Friday night for not doing more to speak out against the things President Donald Trump says and does, comparing their relationship to that of a dominatrix and her clients.

As an example, he brought up the mostly muted reactions from Republicans when reporters tried to ask about the clearing of protesters outside the White House before the president’s photo op.

Maher went on to wonder if Republicans ever privately acknowledged “there was something Trump would do that would make them stop him,” asking, “Is there a safe word?”

Going down the Trump-dominatrix rabbit hole (complete with a graphic depicting said hypothetical), he said it would be nice to think that Republicans have a “safe word” of sorts when the president goes too far and they want it to stop.

“We know what won’t make Republicans say ‘pineapple!'” Maher continued. “And I doubt when he makes Ivanka the Defense Secretary or starts poisoning journalists or literally shoots someone on Fifth Avenue that that would do it either.”

“But now that we’re at the Julius Caesar moment here where the republic becomes a dictatorship with real talk about calling the military into the streets and elections that might not count ’cause they’re ‘rigged,’ is that the stuff that will finally make Republicans say ‘I’ll do anything for love, but I won’t do that’?” he added.

You can watch above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]