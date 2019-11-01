Bill Maher got heated tonight with guest Dennis Prager over the Trump Ukraine call.

Maher said they should absolutely be engaging on substance, saying, “This idea that Congress appropriates money to give to an ally to defend itself and the president can get on the phone and say, ‘No, you can’t have this Congress-appropriated money unless you do me a personal political favor.’ Are we all agreeing that that’s okay not just for him, but in the future, that future presidents can do this?”

Prager pointed to the president of Ukraine’s denial. Maher brought up the testimonies over the past few weeks and Christina Bellantoni said, “It started to get repetitive because so many people were confirming what is the accusation.”

Richard Stengel added, “It’s not even a quid pro quo, it’s an extortion.”

“We all saw… the same transcript, I did not see a quid pro quo and I don’t know how you did,” Prager said.

“It’s in the transcript!” Maher cried. “It’s said that we can’t even agree when it’s in black and white.”

Prager argued the problem is that Trump “hatred” is distorting people’s “perception of reality.” Maher shot back it’s the love that’s doing that.

At one point Maher asked about the attacks on people like Alex Vindman and Bill Taylor, bringing up the “human scum” comments and others.

Prager agreed Trump shouldn’t be using language like that, but added, “I believe these people so loathe Donald Trump, so deeply loathe him, that they have worked out in their mind… he is so evil…”

At one point Prager asked Maher if he thinks Trump is a fascit.

“I think he wants to be, of course!” Maher responded. “The number of things he’s done that are exactly what third-world fascist leaders do? Like talking about locking people up… that’s not fascist?”

Prager said it’s Trump’s “usual hyperbole” and shot back, “When there are real fascists in America, you will have cried wolf.”

You can watch above, via HBO.

