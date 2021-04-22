Ma’Khia Bryant’s mother gave a heartbreaking interview to CNN about the police shooting that resulted in her daughter’s death.

The Bryant shooting occurred as the country witnessed the fallout from the Daunte Wright shooting and Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd.

CNN’s Jason Carroll spoke to Paula Bryant on Thursday, and she was in tears as she shared her anguish over the loss her daughter.

“My heart is broken. My heart is really broken right now because I miss my baby,” Bryant said. “It’s really hard. I haven’t eaten. And I can’t eat because I miss my baby. I had a beautiful baby. She was taken from me. She was taken from me.”

Carroll said that Bryant’s family refused to comment on the circumstances of the altercation that led to the teen being shot by a police officer.

The Bryant shooting has prompted more conversations about police violence against African Americans, though a lot of public debate has also focused on the chaos of the moment, plus the body cam footage that showed Bryant going after another young woman with a knife in her hand.

Watch above, via CNN.

