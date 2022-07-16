Malcolm Nance Issues Warning for Those Following ‘Tribal Chief’ Trump: ‘Plenty of Room in Russia’

Malcolm Nance is taking time away from Ukraine’s foreign legion to promote his new book, They Want to Kill Americans, where he shockingly targets supporters of Donald Trump as an “insurgency” he saw coming back in 2020.

Appearing on MSNBC’s The Cross Connection on Saturday, Nance did not mince words about what group he is referring to as “they” in the title of his book.

“The title of my book, They Want to Kill Americans, is quite clear who ‘they’ are. It’s your neighbors, people who you may not suspect. People who believe in some of the crazy QAnon ideology and believe that the election was stolen simply on the word of their tribal chief, Donald Trump,” Nance told Tiffany Cross.

Trump supporters, Nance argued when discussing the January 6 congressional hearings, would prefer a dictatorship under “King Donald the first.”

Nance drew a line between what is happening in the U.S. and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

I juxtapose my time in Ukraine as that being the eastern theater in the defense of global democracy. Every once in a while, I hear about what is going on in the States. I take a look at my Twitter feed, I look over my shoulder at the western wall in the defense of democracy, and it’s collapsing. It appears to be collapsing.

The author even recommended at one point that Trump supporters hop on over to Russia and live under Vladimir Putin while discussing “civil war.”

“Nobody wants to go to the c-word, civil war. Nobody. You better look in your heart and determine whether you are a real American and you believe in the oath, and you believe in what this nation stands for, or, you know, plenty of room in Russia,” he said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

