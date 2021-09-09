Man Asks Surgeon General on Fox News If It ‘Makes Sense’ To Intentionally Expose Kids To Covid To Build Up Their Natural Immunity

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joined Special Report with Bret Baier on Thursday to talk about Covid-19, especially preventing the spread of the virus in schools.

“Which protects you more, if you had Covid already or the vaccine?” Baier asked Murthy.

“So, what we know is that there are two ways that you can get protection,” said Murthy. “The vaccine is the one that has been studied the most and the most reliable one. We know that, when you get infection, you can get some degree of protection. What we’re less clear about is how long that protection lasts. But here’s what the research has told us very clearly: if you get infected, and then you get a dose of vaccine, you boost your antibody levels, your protection up to incredible levels. And so you’re even more protected.

Later, Baier played a clip of a man who asked whether it is advisable to expose children to Covid-19 in fect people on purpose, in a strategy similar to how some parents deal with chicken pox.

“I wanted to know whether or not it made sense to allow our children to be exposed to Covid, because the possibility of them dying because of it is so minimal that perhaps we can expose them to Covid and give them a natural immunity,” said the man.

“When somebody got chicken pox, we would take the kids over to the house to be exposed to chicken pox, so as to get it. And I’m just kind of curious about whether or not that would make sense.”

“Well, so it’s a reasonable question to ask,” said Murthy. He elaborated:

Even though kids do better than older adults when it comes to the outcomes of Covid-19, Covid is not harmless in our children. Over this past year-and-a-half, we have lost hundreds of children to Covid-19. We have had thousands hospitalized. We have one of our highest levels of Covid hospitalizations among kids right now. And we also know that long Covid, which is that syndrome where kids can experience shortness of breath and fatigue and other symptoms for months after their infection, that that affects a not-insignificant number of children. So the safest thing for us to do is to weigh risks and benefits here. And when we do that, we see that getting vaccinated is actually a much lower-risk and higher-benefit proposition than allowing our kids to get Covid and run the risk of having complications.

