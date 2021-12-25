The man who told President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden “Let’s go Brandon” during a Christmas phone call claims he was just joking and that he’s been receiving threats.

Speaking to The Oregonian on Saturday, the man — Jared Schmeck, from Central Point, OR — said that although he believes Biden “[could] be doing a better job,” he did not intend any “disrepect.”

“I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple minded, no matter how I feel about him,” Schmeck said. “He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner…I love him just like I love any other brother or sister.”

“Let’s go Brandon” has become a popular substitute among conservatives for “Fuck Joe Biden.” Its origin traces back to a chant from a crowd at a NASCAR race won by a driver named Brandon Brown. Though the crowd was chanting “Fuck Joe Biden,” a reporter for NBC Sports said on air that the chant was “Let’s go Brandon.” Since then, “Let’s go Brandon” has become a popular refrain on the right.

However, the man, Jared Schmeck, told the Oregonian that he is not a “Trumper.” He added that he’s been receiving what reporter Maxine Bernstein identified as “vague but threatening phone calls.”

“[N]ow I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” Schmeck said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com