Manchin Claims Midterms Are ‘Toss-Up’ For Democrats, Admits 50/50 Senate Split That Upped His Influence Is ‘Not Desirable’

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is not a fan of the 50/50 partisan split in the U.S. Senate that boosted his national profile and made him a stumbling block for his own party at times.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day, Manchin praised Democratic Party candidates ahead of the midterm elections, but admitted which party ends up taking a majority in the Senate is still unclear.

“I think these elections are going to be a toss-up. I think it’s going to be very close,” the senator said when asked by Brianna Keilar whether he thought his party could at least “hold” the Senate.

Manchin did praise the “tremendous” Democratic Party candidates, claiming the “advantage” his party has is that their nominees are “balanced.”

“We have some tremendous candidates. Every candidate we have is experienced, well-rounded, and balanced – that’s the advantage Democrats would have right now,” he said.

Manchin did claim that one result he’s hoping doesn’t occur is the Senate remaining at a 50/50 split. The current split in the Senate, however, has only boosted Manchin into arguably one of the most vital positions in the Senate. Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act was so needed, for instance, that billionaire Bill Gates reportedly found himself trying to woo the senator into giving his help at one point.

Manchin claimed on Tuesday though that he can see such a split is not a “desirable place to be.”

“I’m hoping that especially we don’t have another 50/50 Senate. That’s not a desirable place to be,” he said.

During his CNN appearance, Manchin also railed against both sides, arguing politics have become too tribal and people are “sick and tired” of having to pick a side.

“The shame of all of this is it’s gotten so political and politicized,” he said. “We’re making all of the viewers you have right now — the politics in Washington is making them pick a side. Which side are you on? Are you on our side or [their] side? Pick the A side, the American side.”

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com