Manhattan DA Reportedly Obtained ‘Millions’ of Trump Tax Documents After Supreme Court Ruling

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has reportedly obtained a massive cache of Donald Trump’s tax returns and related records after years of attempts by the former president to conceal them.

CNN reported on Thursday that Cyrus Vance has taken possession of Trump’s records. This comes days after the Supreme Court ruled that Vance could legally obtain Trump’s tax information for his grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization and the ex-president’s possible financial crimes.

Kara Scannell broke down the news on CNN Newsroom, outlining how Vance obtained Trump’s tax documents after the Supreme Court rejected the ex-president’s final argument against the DA’s office. Scannell reported that “million of pages” in the documents were obtained, which is “a lot to get through,” but could provide Vance with broad context and insight into Trump’s financial history.

“It’s not something the DA’s office is going to get through pretty quickly,” she said. “This investigation is going to continue on for several weeks if not months unless they were to find a smoking gun. So this is now almost Stage 2 of this investigation.”

