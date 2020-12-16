Manhattan DA to Set Up ‘Special Task Force’ Investigating Trump’s Taxes: Fox Business

According to a Fox Business report from Charles Gasparino, Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance is planning to form a “special task force” to investigate President Donald Trump’s tax documents and business dealings once he leaves office in January. It’s part of an ongoing and wide effort at investigating Trump in the state.

Gasparino explained to Neil Cavuto that Vance has already conducted interviews with banking officials, as well as with people who have done business with the president, including employees at Deutsche Bank — one of the few banks that continued their relationship with Trump after his close encounter with bankruptcy in the 1990s.

“I think there is an insurance company involved, Aon,” Gasparino continued. “So this thing is heating up. I can’t tell you if they have good evidence, I can’t tell you if they have bad evidence. I can tell you that they’re clearly turning the levers now. This is rubber meets the road time on this.”

If successful, Vance’s task force would add to an already significant investigation, as the New York County State Supreme Court has granted the state’s Attorney General Letitia James access to documents originally withheld by the Trump Organization.

Gasparino also claimed that President-elect Joe Biden wants the probe to end, citing the current investigation into his son Hunter Biden’s taxes.

When testifying before Congress, Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen claimed the president would inflate his assets for insurance purposes, later predicting why he won’t release his taxes during an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.

“The fact that he doesn’t report the income that he claims, his wealth is not as significant, and I believe that they were probably very lenient in how they took deductions,” Cohen said. “His biggest fear is if that tax return was released, there’s a whole slew of organizations, of accountants and forensic accountants that will rip through it and he will end up with a massive tax bill, fraud penalties, fines, and possibly even tax fraud.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

