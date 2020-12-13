Prominent Democratic attorney Marc Elias, who has been fighting and keeping track of all the cases by President Donald Trump’s legal team and allies to overturn the election results, said on CNN Sunday we’re witnessing “the next iteration of birtherism.”

Brian Stelter showed a clip of the president insisting his legal fight is not over despite many, many, many rejections in court, and now by the Supreme Court twice.

Elias told Stelter Trump is making false claims about local lawsuits and said, “The president and his allies have lost virtually every lawsuit. They’ve lost, by my count, lost 58 lawsuits so far in the post-election.” (As of this posting it’s up to 59 losses.)

He noted that even Trump-appointed judges have smacked all this down and that, yet again, it’s over.

Stelter asked about the millions of Trump supporters who believe it was stolen based on the baseless claims made by the president and his allies.

Elias said no one’s surprised to see the president acting irresponsibly, but what’s distressing is to see a lot of Republicans going along with this, whether they earnestly believe it or they’re anchoring themselves to this attempt to overturn the election as a cynical political calculation.

He even said this is “the new birtherism”:

“The media needs to start reporting this for what it is, which is the new birtherism. Birtherism was a lie and it was a lie through and through. And that’s what we’re seeing now. We’re seeing just the next iteration of birtherism.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]