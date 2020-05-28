Marc Lamont Hill told America This Week‘s Eric Bolling that black voters can criticize and condemn presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, “but still not be pro-Trump,” Tuesday, following Biden’s claim that “you ain’t black” if you’re not sure whether to vote for him.

“I think they were audacious, I think they were disrespectful,” said the BET News host and Temple University Professor on Biden’s comments. “I think it’s completely out of place for any person, but especially a white person, to tell me that I’m not sufficiently black if I don’t vote for Joe Biden.”

“I wouldn’t go around telling black people whether they’re black enough or not. You know, that might be an internal joke black people might make in private circles, just like everyone does, but it’s certainly improper I’d say for Joe Biden,” he continued before adding, however, “I don’t think that Joe Biden lost a big chunk of the black vote, at least to extent that I don’t think black people said, ‘You know what, after that Biden comment, I’m now going Trump.’ I think it annoyed some people.”

Hill noted, “Later on that evening, if you remember, he did apologize. He said, ‘I was out of line and I don’t take the black vote for granted.’ I wish he would’ve done that sooner and faster in the day, but he got it done that day and I think that was the right response.”

On rapper Diddy’s criticism of Biden, Hill commented, “Diddy did push back and Diddy has been saying for a couple of weeks now ‘don’t take the black vote for granted,’ but I also know that Diddy is not supporting Trump. So there’s a way that we can criticize Biden, but still not be pro-Trump, and I think we have to create room for that.”

“One of my criticisms of the Biden campaign — of Biden supporters — has been they make it sound like each time you criticize Biden you’re out of line or you’re somehow going for the other side, whatever that means,” Hill continued. “But for me, I want to say look, as somebody on the left my goal is to get Trump out of office, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to lay down my agenda, my values, my culture, my integrity for Joe Biden.”

“I’m going to challenge Joe Biden, I’m going to push Joe Biden, but I also want to get rid of Trump. We can do both at the same time. Joe Biden made his job a lot harder last week with those comments, but I do think it’s not insurmountable,” he concluded.

Last week, after Biden’s “you ain’t black” comments went viral, Hill tweeted, “We can no longer applaud and reward liberal white people for showing basic decency or, worse, merely hiding their racism.”

Biden’s comments were also criticized by House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), Fox News host Harris Faulkner, and BET co-founder Robert Louis Johnson, who said the former vice president “should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every Black person he meets.”

Watch above via Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]