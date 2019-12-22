Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, defended President Donald Trump last week going after Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and joking her late husband John Dingell is in hell.

The congresswoman said last week, “I was already having a hard time with this holiday, and the comment he made was just — it made me sad.”

Chris Wallace asked Short, “How do you explain the president making a comment that hurt her so deeply — you talk about Christmas, this’ll be her first Christmas in 38 years without her husband — and why won’t he apologize?”

Short responded by saying they respect Dingell’s service, but also saying he “was not exactly a wallflower”:

“Chris, I’m sorry that she’s hurting and I’m sorry — and I certainly wish her the best as she deals with the circumstances. I think that our administration respects the service of John Dingell… We respect his service to our country in Congress and we respect her service to our country following her husband in Congress. I’m sorry that she’s in this circumstance today, but, you know, in light of where we were on Wednesday night, I think the president’s saying John Dingell was not exactly a wallflower. John Dingell called the president ‘imbecile’ in his closing months. John Dingell himself as well had a lot of critical comments about the president, yet he took time to call Debbie Dingell, to express his personal condolences on the passing. He lowered flags to half-mast.”

