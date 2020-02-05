Former White House speechwriter Marc Thiessen encouraged President Donald Trump to “ignore” Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) announcement that he would vote to convict the president in the Senate impeachment trial, Wednesday, because the senator “irrelevant” during a time when Trump has a 49 percent approval rating.

“The best thing that President Trump can do is just simply ignore him,” claimed Thiessen during an appearance on Fox News, adding, “The story of the day is Donald Trump’s acquittal on these charges, and he should not fuel the media’s interest in distracting from that and making Mitt Romney the story of the day by attacking him.”

“It’s interesting, listening to the interview and also his statement on the floor, he said, ‘I know I’m in the minority in the Senate.’ He’s not just in the minority in the Senate, he’s in the minority in the country,” Thiessen continued. “If you look at the Gallup poll that just came out, when this impeachment inquiry started back in October of last year, 39 percent of Americans approved of Donald Trump’s performance. That has risen ten points to 49 percent, an all-time high for the president.”

Thiessen also pointed out that “when the impeachment inquiry started,” just 46 percent of Americans “said Trump should not be removed from office,” while today it’s 52 percent, and at the start of the impeachment inquiry in October, “41 percent of Americans said that Trump should be reelected, now it’s 50 percent.”

“So the entire process of the impeachment inquiry, everybody looking at the same evidence, the same testimony, the same presentations as Mitt Romney, the majority of Americans have come to the opposite conclusion of him? He is irrelevant. Ignore him,” concluded Thiessen. “Trump is being acquitted.”

Watch above via Fox News.

