Conservative commentator and Trump supporter Marc Thiessen said on Fox News that calls for a special counsel investigation into the 2020 presidential election are “hypocritical.”

Fox News host John Roberts, subbing in on Bill Hemmer Reports Monday, asked about Attorney General Bill Barr’s statement Monday that he would not be appointing a special counsel to investigate either Hunter Biden or allegations of widespread voter fraud. Roberts noted Barr’s comments “sound like words that President Trump isn’t going to like too much.”

“Probably not, but I agree with Attorney General Barr,” Thiessen responded. “It wasn’t that long ago that all Republicans were basically against special counsels. We all thought that the Mueller probe was an unjust fishing expedition which ended up chasing nothing but a conspiracy theory.

“So all of a sudden to turn around and start appointing special counsels, not one, not two but three special counsels would be a little hypocritical.”

“The Hunter Biden probe is being conducted professionally and impartially. And there’s no evidence of systemic fraud that changed the result of the election,” Thiessen also said. “The Trump administration has lost every case in court and to appoint a new special counsel to go on a fishing expedition would just be doing to Democrats what they did to him with the Mueller probe.”

Roberts noted that Barr shooting down the president’s attempts to overturn the results of the election “might be” why the attorney general is resigning before the end of Trump’s term.

This isn’t the first time that Thiessen has pointed sharp criticism in Trump’s direction. The former Bush speechwriter and Washington Post columnist, who has praised Trump as possibly “the most honest president in modern American history,” and defended the use of tear gas to disperse peaceful protestors in Lafayette Park for a photo op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in June, said that Trump declaring victory in the early morning hours after election was a “huge mistake.” He had previously criticized Trump’s reported plan to bring Taliban members to Camp David as “indefensible,” and called Ivanka Trump’s use of private email to conduct government business “unforgivable.”

