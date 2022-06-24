CNN Newsroom host Alisyn Camerota attempted to question March for Life President Jeanne Mancini regarding the Supreme Court decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the expected legal fallout.

On Friday morning the Supreme Court announced the 5-4 decision that effectively overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade case on abortion rights. Leaving legislative decisions to the states, this ruling struck down nearly fifty years of precedent in the judicial system and will have consequential effects across reproductive health policymaking.

Many states have trigger laws in place that proceed to ban abortion in most cases if a ruling like Dobbs were ever released. These laws have limited leeway in exceptions and will supersede any laws previously enacted under Roe v. Wade.

Camerota began the interview segment by asking about a mother’s health if she resides in a state where abortion is made illegal.

“There are obviously so many women who have had to get abortions because they have grave complications with their pregnancy, either for their own health or the fetus’s health,” noted Camerota, “and I’m wondering today if you have any concerns about that scenario.”

“Oh, please be assured that my every concern is for the mom and the babies,” replied Mancini.

Mancini invoked data that only a small percentage of abortions performed “are happening on mothers that have health issues” and argued, “while that absolutely is something to take into consideration, it’s not the large majority of what’s happening here.”

Camerota was not satisfied with that answer, questioning “What about them?” The host continued, “when it is outlawed, certainly in these states that have trigger laws that today now are banning abortion, what about that?”

“Gosh, there’s just so much, Alisyn,” replied Mancini, attempting to dodge the question posed by Camerota.

“There’s a lot of fear-mongering that’s going on, and especially media,” Mancini continued. “Your role is to be neutral in reporting, so abortion has not been outlawed, abortion has been returned to the people today.”

Camerota pressed her again about trigger laws in place in multiple states and their exceptions.

“In most of those scenarios, there is an exception for the health of the mother if there is an extreme scenario,” claimed Mancini.

Camerota pushed back, “I’m just looking through here, I think it was Missouri, maybe Oklahoma, they are trying to do away with that exception. Then what?”

The March For Life President replied, “I think that you and I, we fundamentally disagree that there are two people when a woman is pregnant and that both patients should be treated.” Mancini continued “That is my approach and the approach of the March For Life.”

“What’s the answer and what happens when that exception is gone?” Camerota asked again. “There are people concerned about not only women having unsafe, now illegal abortions, that’s one category, but the women who desperately wanted to have a child and had to have an abortion because of grave complications.”

“I think I have given you an answer, but I don’t think you’re getting the answer that you want,” replied Mancini.

