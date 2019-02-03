Margaret Brennan Busts Trump After He Trashes Bush Admin: Do You Trust John Bolton?

CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan got Donald Trump to reverse himself in record time when Trump trashed the Bush administration over Iraq intelligence, only to profess trust, seconds later, in current National Security Advisor John Bolton, a Bush administration official who was a strong supporter of the Iraq War.

On Sunday’s edition of Face the Nation, Brennan played clips from her pre-Super Bowl interview of Trump, including an exchange in which she deftly called Trump out for trashing his own intelligence community by comparing them to the administration of former President George W. Bush.

After an extended back-and-forth over Trump’s disagreements with his own intelligence community, Brennan tried to button up a key fact.

“I want to move on here but I should say your intel chiefs do say Iran’s abiding by that nuclear deal,” Brennan said. “I know you think it’s a bad deal, but..”

“I disagree with them,” Trump said. “I’m- I’m- by the way–”

“You disagree with that assessment?” Brennan asked.

“I have intel people, but that doesn’t mean I have to agree,” Trump said Bush had intel people that said Saddam Hussein in Iraq had nuclear weapons- had all sorts of weapons of mass destruction. Guess what? Those intel people didn’t know what the hell they were doing, and they got us tied up in a war that we should have never been in.”

“Do you trust your national security adviser John Bolton because he worked in the Bush administration?” Brennan asked.

“I do, and I respect John and John is not one of the people that happened to be testifying,” Trump said.

“Got it,” Brennan remarked.

Bolton was a senior official for the entirety of the Bush administration, and a forceful advocate for the Iraq War.

Watch the clip above, via CBS.

