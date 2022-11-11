Margaret Hoover Says Abortion Played Role in GOP’s Midterm Flop, But Conservatives are ‘all Blaming Donald Trump’

CNN conservative commentator Margaret Hoover said the issue of abortion played a role in the Republican Party’s lackluster midterm showing, in spite of conservatives placing blame elsewhere.

Former President Donald Trump has been dragged by prominent conservatives since Tuesday. A widely forecasted “red wave” failed to materialize and the party is now holding on to hopes for a slim House majority. A Senate majority is not out of the question, but Adam Laxalt will need to carry Nevada and Herschel Walker would need to succeed in next month’s runoff against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

But in the days and hours after it became clear the GOP would not storm to victory, numerous conservatives and right-leaning media outlets blamed Trump for picking bad candidates in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The editorial page at the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has been all over Trump.

During CNN’s ongoing election coverage Friday, Hoover told network host Erin Burnett the overturning of Roe v. Wade played a role in the GOP’s bad day. She said conservatives – including those at the Journal – might be misplacing some of the blame:

There are two things. One thing I would add [is] certainly, the conservative universe and the Republican ecosystem today and for the next several days will be blaming Donald Trump. And if you open up The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page, it’s all blaming Donald Trump. But no one has taken into consideration the role that abortion played. And let me just tell you, no one at the Federalist Society 40th anniversary last night mentioned that.

Trump nominated three of the five justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade during his presidency.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com