Maria Bartiromo Asks if Entire Russia-Ukraine Conflict is a ‘Ruse’ to Distract From Hillary Clinton

Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo suggested the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine is only a ginned-up story designed to distract the American public from the latest filings of John Durham’s special counsel investigation.

There has been a great deal of recent media attention on Durham’s report about Hillary Clinton’s campaign operatives, and whether she illegally “spied” on Donald Trump as Fox News has repeatedly suggested. While conservatives have been treating the Durham filing as a bombshell, others have dismissed the implications as a misleading rehash of old news, especially since the filing does not explicitly accuse Democrats of “infiltrating” or “spying” on the former president.

Bartiromo ran with the most alarming Durham take as she interviewed Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) on Wednesday about the hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. The Fox Business anchor called out National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan for causing “hysteria” with his remarks on the situation, and from there, she focused on Sullivan’s work with the Clinton campaign.

Eventually, Bartiromo arrived at the idea that the alarmism over Russian-Ukrainian tensions is just a “ruse” to divert public attention away from Durham:

Was this a ruse? Was this whole thing an effort to take everybody’s attention away from what Hillary Clinton did and what we know to be a complete hoax over this Russia investigation? What are your thoughts? Because I know Jake Sullivan worked for Hillary Clinton. He was one of the people who was peddling this Russia collusion lie for four years, and there he is now as NSA, coming up with this hysteria over Russia.

Bartiromo’s question to Tuberville was, in fact, a double-down since she originally proposed the it’s-all-a-ruse idea on Sunday Morning Futures. This was accompanied by Bartiromo railing against the narrative about Trump’s ties to Russia, and her claims that Democrats “cheated” in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

All weekend long the White House leakers have been running around saying that Putin is going to invade Ukraine this Wednesday. So, is it all a ruse that they are really going to invade this Wednesday or are they trying to create all of this drama because we were getting this Durham information and we just saw 40 year highs on inflation?

