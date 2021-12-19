Maria Bartiromo Dangles Conspiracy That Biden is Not Actually in Charge, During Interview With Trump: ‘Who’s Running the Country?’

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo used part of her interview with former President Donald Trump to float a conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden isn’t actually in charge of the country.

Speaking with Trump on Sunday Morning Futures, Bartiromo brought up the commencement speech Biden gave at South Carolina State University where he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “president.” Biden has made this mistake before, and it falls in with his overall penchant for making gaffes while speaking.

Trump shook his head as Bartiromo invoked Biden’s remark. The Fox News anchor asked Trump, of Biden, “do you think someone else is directing him?”

“Well, I never called Mike Pence president,” Trump answered. “I’ll tell you, I can’t imagine what’s going on. It’s hard to believe.”

For months, Fox News personalities have repeatedly entertained the possibility that Biden is a mere “puppet” for the progressive left, and that he’s not actually in control of the federal government. Bartiromo re-upped this notion by asking Trump “Who’s running the country?”

Trump didn’t answer the question directly, instead pivoting to Biden chastising Fox’s Peter Doocy during a recent exchangeabout his administration’s reported plan to pay out illegal immigrant families separated from their children.

“He was very angry at that question, like, how dare you, what a stupid question,” said Trump, whose animosity toward the media has been well-documented.

Trump then turned to Biden’s more positive comments in the days after and said “that really means, in the truest sense that he is not running the country, because there’s no way you go from indignation to ‘oh, that’s wonderful.'”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com