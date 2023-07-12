Maria Bartiromo Flubs Timeline While Claiming Witnesses Against Bidens Are Being ‘Intimidated’

Fox Business Network’s Mario Bartiromo erroneously claimed that Gal Luft, who says he has evidence of a corrupt relationship between the Biden family and China, was “just indicted” on Wednesday morning while arguing that federal authorities were intimidating witnesses against the Bidens.

Bartiromo was interviewing Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) about a GOP proposal to move the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation out of Washington, D.C. to Alabama when she made the assertion while making the broader case that Republicans were being “stonewalled” in their investigations.

After Murphy suggested that moving FBI headquarters might reduce the amount of political influence on the Bureau’s work, Bartiromo diverted the conversation into the various allegations against the Bidens:

Yeah, I mean I don’t know what other levers you all have to pull. You’re getting stonewalled left and right. Somebody’s lying in terms of the Hunter Biden investigation and you’re not getting the witnesses you need because many of them are getting intimidated. Gal Luft was just indicted!

Luft was actually indicted in November 2022, arrested in Cyprus this February, and is now a fugitive after he fled while out of prison on bail. The Department of Justice indictment of Luft accuses him of acting as an unregistered foreign agent on behalf of the Chinese, arms trafficking, violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, and making false statements to federal agents.

Gary Shapley, a whistleblower who formerly served as the lead Internal Revenue Service agent in the DOJ’s investigation into Hunter Biden, has alleged that he was taken off the case and denied a promotion because of his advocacy for prosecuting Biden. While at least one of Shapley’s allegations about the investigation has been confirmed by the New York Times, others have been denied by Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss, the lead prosecutor on the case.

Luft claims to have brought evidence of the Bidens’ wrongdoing to the FBI in 2019.

Watch above via Fox News.

