Maria Bartiromo In All Seriousness Cites Wild Newt Gingrich Claim to Ask Congressman If White House Coordinated Trump Indictment

Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo interviewed Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) on Friday morning and cited a wild claim from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) to ask the Georgia congressman if he believed the White House was behind the latest Trump indictment.

“Well, let me ask you this, congressman, because former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich shared a story on the Charlie Kirk Show the other day, and he said that he has a reliable source who told him that the White House called Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis demanding that she make an indictment of President Trump on Monday as opposed to Tuesday,” Bartiromo began.

Notably, Gingrich himself premised his claim while talking to pro-Trump activist Charlie Kirk, noting that it was only “hearsay.”

Bartiromo continued, “He said he has a reliable source that’s told him the White House directed her to make the announcement of an indictment on Monday. What is the ramification if, in fact, the White House was working with Fani Willis on this?”

Loudermilk answered the question and offered a reasonable assessment of how serious such a rumor would be if true. “Well, I think there’ll be great ramifications there, especially with her case, because part of the key evidence that she’s bringing up is this phone call between Donald Trump and Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, that they’re claiming he put undue influence on an elected official to do something that they’re claiming was illegal,” he replied.

“But at the same time, if this is true, I think that’s very damning because now you’ve got a sitting president calling a district attorney, putting political pressure on her to do something. And so I think that could really start unraveling this case for them,” concluded the Republican.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com