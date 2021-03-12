Maria Bartiromo is returning to Fox News Primetime for another week of guest-hosting the 7 p.m. program.

Fox has confirmed to Mediaite that Bartiromo will be returning to guest-hosting Fox News Primetime next week, after first guest-hosting for a week in January. The news was first reported by TheWrap.

Bartiromo is the second Fox News Primetime guest host to return for a second week. This week the program was hosted again by Trey Gowdy, after his first week on the job scored big ratings for Fox.

Bartiromo was heavily criticized after the 2020 election for questioning the results, and promoting guests like Rudy Giuliani who spread conspiracy theories about the vote. Bartiromo’s program Sunday Morning Futures ended up running a fact-check of conspiracy theories about voting machines.

In February, Smartmatic filed a lawsuit against Fox and hosts including Bartiromo for what it called a “disinformation campaign.” Fox News filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit calling it an “unconstitutional attempt by a money-losing company… to try to refill its coffers at the expense of our constitutional traditions.”

