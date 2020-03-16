“We are going to see a scary opening this morning,” Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo said Monday morning.

“The Dow Jones Industrial poised to post a decline of 2,000 points right out the gate after the Federal Reserve had an emergency rate cut yesterday of one point and announced $700 billion in quantitative easing,” she said.

Bartiromo then threw to Fox Business correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

“It’s quite the scene here,” Partsinevelos said, explaining traders are being screened for high temperatures before entering the building. She went on to provide some analysis of the numbers.

Markets open at 9:30 a.m. EST.

