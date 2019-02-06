Marie Harf Defends Warren After Latest Native American Bombshell: ‘I Don’t Think Any of Us Should Play DNA Police’

With the latest revelation that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who could be anywhere between 1/64th and 1/1,204th Native American, listed herself as such on her Texas State Bar registration card, Fox News contributor and former Obama administration official Marie Harf said people should lay off.

“I don’t think any of us want to get into the business of being the DNA police, right? She took a DNA test that showed she did have some ancestry, ” Harf said on Wednesday.

“I don’t think don’t think any of us want to come up with what percentage is enough to qualify on the bar,” she continued. When some said they do, Harf again said, “I don’t think any of us should play DNA police.”

“Politically, Brad, is a different question,” she clarified.

Harf then blamed the newsworthiness of the scandal on President Donald Trump.

This is not good. Elizabeth Warren listed her race as “American Indian” on a State Bar of Texas registration card. WAPO’s @AnnieLinskey @AmyEGardner scoop Full Story: https://t.co/hf4U83WtI5 pic.twitter.com/K1eJKr5wZn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 6, 2019

Writing “American Indian” on the card appears to be in stark contrast with Warren’s protests she never used her claimed heritage for gain or advantage.

FLASHBACK: In March 2018, @SenWarren discussed her Native American heritage on #MTP and said she “never used it for anything. Never got any benefits from it anywhere.” Full interview: https://t.co/tFFRHdQRwh pic.twitter.com/5yExQ0tXg2 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 6, 2019

