Marjorie Taylor Greene Flat Out Accuses FBI Director Wray of ‘Hiding Crimes the President of the United States Committed’ in Bizarre Interview

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wasted no time re-upping her demand for FBI Director Christopher Wray’s impeachment for supposedly helping President Joe Biden’s family get away with their alleged criminal activity.

Greene and her far-right congressional colleague Andy Biggs (AZ) joined Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to discuss the latest on the Republican probe into the Biden family’s alleged bribery scheme. While the allegations against the Bidens have yet to be substantiated by hard evidence, Greene defended the investigation by declaring “we subpoenaed more bank records last Friday, and while we’re waiting for those, we’re expecting to see tens of millions of dollars exposed that went to the Biden family.”

She continued:

But the shocking part is that we have the FBI director, Christopher Wray, that refused to hand over an unclassified form, the 1023, to our Oversight Committee that Andy Biggs and I both sit on. The other shocking part is that not only did he force us to read this unclassified form in a SCIF, he redacted not only names — which actually more understandable — but he redacted the most important part of the information on there: that there was 17 audio recordings — 15 of Hunter, 2 of Joe Biden himself — about Joe Biden taking a $5 million bribe. How dare Christopher Wray have the audacity to hide his information for his boss, Joe Biden! This is purely protecting crime. He’s hiding crimes the president of the United States committed when he was vice president, and that’s where we stand right now.

Greene was referring to how Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) claimed last week that an FBI informant had tapes of Joe and Hunter Biden that can supposedly corroborate the charge that they took bribes from foreign nationals. The existence of those tapes has been questioned even among Republican circles, and as Biggs demanded Wray face scrutiny over the DOJ’s “protecting” of Biden, he punted on the whereabouts of the supposed tapes.

“Obviously, we need evidence. We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” said Bartiromo. “So far the evidence has been bank records. Where are these tapes?”

“Well, we don’t know,” Biggs answered. “The oligarch kept the tapes for his own protection. The reason he did, and he said it in this 1023 statements that he was giving. He said I’m doing this so that it’ll take 10 years to link me to Joe Biden, and he’s doing it for his own protection.”

“Wow,” Bartiromo responded, as Biggs went on to claim the informant fears repercussions from the disclosure.

When the conversation went back to Greene, the Georgia congresswoman re-upped her crusade to have the whole Biden administration impeached by demanding Wray’s removal from office along with the president.

“Joe Biden absolutely should be impeached, but I’ve got to tell you, Maria, so should Christopher Wray,” she said. “This is a man that knows exactly what he’s doing, and he’s using the power of the FBI director’s position to protect and hide the crimes from the American people.”

Watch above via Fox News.

