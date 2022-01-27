Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) endured a gauntlet of criticism this week after she took calls while appearing live on a local TV show.

Greene joined a program called Night Talk on North Georgia’s UCTV to take calls from her constituents on the air.

The result was predictable: Greene was derided by some angry locals who both praised President Joe Biden and slammed her for placing doubt on the results of the 2020 election.

One caller ripped into Greene by calling her “an embarrassment to Georgia.”

“Yes, I just want to say, ‘Thank god for Joe Biden,'” the woman said. caller said. “She is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia.”

One of the show’s hosts stepped in and said, ”Well, we all have our opinions.”

The woman fired back, ”Amen to that, and I’ve got mine.”

Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/oLDU3Ej34n — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 26, 2022

In another awkward moment, a caller said she did not support former President Donald Trump, but had accepted his victory following the 2016 election. She then ripped Greene for not moving from the 2020 election.

“We accepted Trump for four years, you all refuse to accept Biden. You refuse to do it,” the woman said. “Maybe we didn’t like Trump, but he won and so that was it.”

“You’re not going to accept it,” she added. “You’re going to keep on, and keep on, and peck, peck peck. And you’re not going to get anything done.”

MTG gets dressed down by one of her constituents. Very cathartic. pic.twitter.com/EJozpGrrGy — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 27, 2022

Greene sat quietly as the women roasted her. She has made no mention of her appearance on Night Talk on her GETTR page.

Greene was of course permanently banned by Twitter earlier this month.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com