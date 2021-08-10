For the fourth time, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been suspended from Twitter for spreading coronavirus misinformation.

Greene, who has recently been celebrating jurisdictions with the lowest vaccination rates in the country, was suspended from Twitter for a week after falsely claiming that Covid vaccines are “failing.” She also claimed they “do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks.”

The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines. There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people. These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks. Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 10, 2021

Greene’s opposition to masks and vaccines has been publicly established for some time, even though most health officials agree mask-wearing is an effective method to prevent the transmission of Covid, especially while indoors. As for her claim that the vaccines are “failing,” the CDC has explained that they are actually highly-effective in protecting people against all forms of the coronavirus, even the more-contagious delta variant.

People carrying the delta variant can transmit Covid to others regardless of their vaccination status, though the CDC says fully vaccinated people are “likely infectious for less time than unvaccinated people.” While breakthrough Covid cases have occurred among those who’ve been vaccinated, they are considerably less frequent than infections among the unvaccinated, and vaccinated people are also far less likely to die or become seriously ill if they contract Covid.

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan received a statement from Twitter explaining that Greene’s tweet “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.” O’Sullivan also noted that Greene’s on her 4th strike for Covid misinformation, which means that according to Twitter’s rules, one more infraction from her and she’s banned from the platform for good.

Twitter has a five strike policy on Covid misinformation. It looks like Greene is on her 4th strike. pic.twitter.com/J8di7mXfXF — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) August 10, 2021

