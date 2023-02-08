Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells CNN She Doesn’t ‘Clap for Liars’ After Heckling Biden At SOTU: ‘I’m Not Sorry One Bit’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has zero regrets about heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address, telling CNN she doesn’t “clap for liars.”

CNN’s Manu Raju caught up with Greene on Wednesday and asked her if she and other Republicans “took the bait” in heckling Biden. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) previously said the president was “goading” certain Republicans.

Greene claimed she received so much support for her actions at the State of the Union that it felt like she won her election all over again.

“I didn’t take any bait. I’m a representative of the people and that’s exactly what I did last night. As a matter of fact I got so many messages from people in my district and people across the country, it was like I won my election again,” Greene said.

The congresswoman accused the president of lying and blasted him for not talking about the Chinese spy balloon shot down last week after being discovered flying over Montana.

“You know what, people are pissed off and for the president of the United States to come into the people’s house and lie like he did about the economy, the border, and then act like he’s terrified of China and unwilling to talk about the fact that they spied on us last night?” Greene said. “Yeah, he got exactly what he deserved and I’m not sorry one bit.”

She also denied McCarthy was upset with any Republicans and scoffed at the idea that she should offer claps to the president.

“What am I going to do, stand up and give golf claps?” she said. “No thank you. I don’t clap for liars.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com